Discover Fiji: Ideal Islands for Families and Couples

Suva, Fiji – With more than 300 islands in the Fijian archipelago, travelers can find the perfect getaway tailored to their needs. From adventurous families to romantic couples, Fiji caters to everyone.

Many resorts in Fiji provide accessibility through private charters, helicopters, or seaplanes from the main islands, Viti Levu and Vanua Levu. Each locale offers luxurious accommodations and unique experiences.

A standout is a hidden gem accessible only by private aircraft. This expansive 3,000-acre resort features 25 residences with breathtaking views and personalized services. Guests can enjoy activities like golf, horseback riding, and extensive water sports, alongside farm-to-table dining options.

For a more secluded experience, Vatuvara Private Islands Resort, located on an 800-acre isle, and Dolphin Island, a 14-acre paradise north of Viti Levu, host a limited number of guests—six and eight respectively—making them perfect for exclusive retreats.

Kokomo, just an hour’s flight from Nadi International Airport, has activities for all ages. Their residences, with private pools, are ideal for family vacations. Active visitors can swim with manta rays or join coral restoration efforts, while relaxation options include yoga sessions and a kids’ club.

Those seeking adult-only experiences may find Royal Davui Resort appealing. Following a substantial refurbishment for its 20th anniversary in 2024, it now boasts modern villas with private plunge pools. Other romantic options include Tokoriki Island and Likuliku Lagoon Resort, known for its overwater bungalows.

For surfers, Six Senses Fiji offers lessons close to some of the world’s toughest breaks. After a surf session, guests can unwind with spa treatments or yoga. Scuba divers will enjoy access to the Namena Marine Reserve and the thrill of diving with sharks at Beqa Lagoon.

At a family-owned Yasawa Group resort, guests fully engage with local traditions, from kava ceremonies to traditional feasts and folk dance storytelling. There are no distractions like televisions, allowing for an immersive experience.

A superyacht charter can enhance your trip by allowing for exploration across Fiji’s islands. Chartering a yacht like Rua Moana or Sea Eagle lets travelers enjoy bespoke itineraries, gourmet meals, and the chance to discover hidden corners of this beautiful archipelago.