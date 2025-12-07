BERLIN, Germany — In a captivating exploration of toy history, journalist Tarpley Hitt dives into the origins of the Barbie doll, revealing that the iconic figure is not the original adult doll as often claimed by her manufacturer, Mattel.

Arriving in Berlin on March 4, 2023, Hitt recounts tracking down the real story behind Barbie as part of a broader narrative of ‘franchise fatigue’ in entertainment, characterized by an oversaturation of sequels and reboots. Despite this trend, excitement surged for a new Barbie film directed by Greta Gerwig, which promised to redefine the doll’s place in modern culture.

The Barbie movie’s trailer depicted Barbie as an origin story, elevating her from a mere toy to a cultural icon, highlighting the notion of her being the first adult doll. However, Hitt sets out to debunk this myth by tracing Barbie’s roots back to a character named Lilli, created for a German publication called Bild Zeitung.

Lilli, a comic character with a distinct aesthetic, inspired the design of the Barbie doll. Created in August 1955, Lilli emerged from the imagination of illustrator Reinhard Beuthien, who transformed her from a cherubic figure into a sophisticated adult. Initially marketed as an adult novelty, Lilli was far more risqué than Barbie, and her story reflects the broader cultural currents of the time.

Axel Springer, the powerful founder of the Bild newspaper and the publisher behind Lilli, envisioned her as a marketing strategy. The Lilli doll was sold in newsstands and aimed primarily at adults, making her an effective promotional tool for the tabloid. Lilli’s brand grew rapidly, leading to her becoming a household name in postwar Germany.

Despite her success, Lilli slipped into obscurity, overshadowed by Barbie, who became a symbol of American girlhood. Hitt’s investigation reveals how Mattel’s founders actively suppressed Lilli’s legacy while promoting Barbie’s narrative as a novel invention.

As celebrations of Barbie’s cultural significance continue, this investigation sheds light on the complex history of doll marketing and the biases entrenched in the nostalgia of toy culture.