Discovery of Bones in Chisholm Basement Likely Not Human

CHISHOLM, Minnesota — An investigation launched on Tuesday, Dec. 3, into the discovery of bones in a Chisholm basement indicates that the remains are likely not human.

The Chisholm Police Department is collaborating with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to conduct a thorough analysis of the bones, which will be submitted for further examination to confirm the initial findings.

Chisholm Police Chief James Vukad addressed the community via social media, emphasizing the seriousness with which the department approaches every report and lead. He stated, “Any detail — no matter how small — has the potential to help resolve open investigations.”

This incident has raised concerns within the community, particularly given the unsolved case of LeeAnna Warner, a five-year-old girl who went missing from Chisholm in 2003. Warner was last seen walking home from a friend’s house, and despite extensive search efforts, no conclusive evidence has emerged in her case.

Vukad reiterated the police department’s commitment to finding answers for the Warner family and the community, noting, “Our hope is that continued efforts and cooperation will one day bring long-awaited answers and a measure of peace to those who have carried this loss for so long.”

The investigation into the bones will proceed as officials await results from the forensic analysis.