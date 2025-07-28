Entertainment
Discovery Channel Series Features Houston Reporters in Storm Episode
HOUSTON – Discovery Channel is set to launch the second season of its popular series, featuring Houston-based reporters. The first episode will premiere on Sunday evening and focuses on recent storm events in the area.
KPRC 2 reporter, along with photojournalist, found themselves in the middle of the action during a significant windstorm. They interviewed experts and visited a local facility where scientists recreated the Houston Derecho to learn how to enhance building resilience.
Earlier this year, Gage, a KPRC 2 reporter, spoke with the Discovery Channel about their coverage alongside KPRC 2 meteorologists. This upcoming episode highlights their insights since the deadly windstorm.
“In The Eye Of The Storm” will debut at 9 p.m. CST on Sunday. Viewers can watch it on the Discovery Channel, HBO Max, or through various premium subscriptions on other streaming services.
