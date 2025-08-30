Entertainment
Disney Announces New Collectible Popcorn Buckets and Snacks for Holiday Season
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Disney has unveiled exciting new souvenir previews at the 2025 Destination D23 event, showcasing collectible popcorn buckets and seasonal snacks coming to its parks, resorts, and cruise ships.
Beginning just in time for the holidays, Disney’s new popcorn bucket features Mickey and Friends surrounded by their freshly cut Christmas tree and festive décor. This special item will be available at the Disneyland Resort, Aulani, and select Disney Cruise Line ships.
Among the highlights, the Monsters, Inc. Scream Canister Bucket makes its debut, previously seen in various merchandise but now officially as a popcorn bucket, available at the Disneyland Resort and select Disney Cruise Line ships. Another fan favorite, the Winnie the Pooh and Piglet Easter-themed bucket, will be released next spring.
In addition to the popcorn buckets, Disney previewed new drink sippers, notably the Haunted Mansion sippers, which are expected to be quite popular.
Each of these new collectibles will be rolled out in the coming months. Fans are encouraged to tune in to AllEars for updates on further Disney merchandise releases.
“Which of these novelties are you most excited for?” the blog asks fans, inviting comments and engagement.
Disney’s recent announcements highlight its commitment to enhancing the guest experience with delightful, collectible merchandise catering to both nostalgic fans and new visitors alike.
