Entertainment
Disney+ Announces Premiere Date for ‘Chad Powers’ Starring Glen Powell
LONDON, U.K. (September 1, 2025) – Disney+ has officially announced that the new original comedy series “Chad Powers,” starring Glen Powell, will premiere on Tuesday, September 30, exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally.
The series centers around Russ Holliday, a hotshot quarterback whose promising college career took a turn due to a major mistake. To revive his dreams, he disguises himself as Chad Powers, a quirky character who walks onto the struggling South Georgia Catfish football team.
“Chad Powers” comes from the creative minds of Glen Powell and Michael Waldron, who serve as co-creators and executive producers. Notable figures involved in production include Eli Manning and Peyton Manning, through Omaha Productions, along with Jamie Horowitz and ESPN’s Burke Magnus.
The cast features Glen Powell as both Russ and Chad, with Perry Mattfeld playing Ricky, Quentin Plair as Coach Byrd, and Steve Zahn as Coach Jake Hudson, among others. This ensemble aims to deliver humor and heart in the competitive world of college football.
New episodes will be released weekly on Tuesdays, giving viewers a chance to follow Russ’s journey as he navigates challenges in his dual identity. “Chad Powers” adds to Disney+’s extensive library, which continues to grow with new original content.
Disney+ is available for £4.99 per month, offering a diverse selection of series and movies from six major brands: Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Star. Subscribers can also customize their viewing experience with robust parental controls and various profile options.
