Disney Announces Untitled Marvel Film for December 2028 Release

Burbank, California – Disney announced on Wednesday that it will release an untitled Marvel film on December 15, 2028. This movie will mark the fourth feature from Marvel slated for that year, alongside already scheduled releases in February, May, and November.

If all four films stick to their planned dates, it would be a significant shift for the studio. Disney CEO Bob Iger has previously noted that Marvel ‘lost a little focus’ by producing too much content. During an investor call in May, Iger stated, ‘We’ve learned that quantity does not necessarily beget quality. By consolidating a bit and having Marvel focus much more on their films, we believe that will result in better quality.’

Despite the ambitious release plan, it remains uncertain if Marvel will indeed present four films in 2028. Disney has a history of reserving release dates for films that may not come to fruition, as seen when the November 2025 release of Marvel’s ‘Blade’ was canceled to accommodate another film from 20th Century Studios.

Marvel’s current plans for 2026 and 2027 are more streamlined. Following the release of ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ in July 2026, Marvel aims to produce two films that year, including ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ and ‘Avengers: Doomsday.’ In 2027, ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ will conclude the current Multiverse Saga.

The upcoming December 2028 film has sparked speculation among fans regarding its content. Many anticipate that it could usher in a new era focused on the X-Men, which Marvel acquired with its purchase of 20th Century Fox in 2019. Other possibilities for 2028 include a sequel to ‘Black Panther’ or the much-anticipated ‘Blade’ reboot.

As of now, Marvel has not disclosed details about the B title, cast, or storyline for the December film, leaving fans eager for updates.