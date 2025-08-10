Disney+ Cancels Goosebumps After Two Seasons of Thrills

LOS ANGELES, California – Disney+ has decided not to return with a third season of the horror anthology series Goosebumps, based on R.L. Stine‘s popular book series. The show’s cancellation follows its two-season run that began in October 2023 and concluded with its second season, subtitled The Vanishing, which premiered in January 2025.

According to sources familiar with the situation, Sony Pictures Television, the producer, plans to seek other platforms for the series and explore new creative directions for the intellectual property. The series has garnered a total of 75 million hours viewed in the U.S. and an impressive 43 million hours across 16 international markets.

The anthology format featured different storylines and casts in each season. Season 1 followed a group of high schoolers uncovering a mystery surrounding a teenager named Harold Biddle, who died decades prior. In contrast, Season 2 centered on fraternal twins who, after moving in with their divorced botanist father, face eerie occurrences and embark on a quest for the truth.

The cast for Season 1 included Justin Long, Rachael Harris, and Zack Morris, while Season 2 featured David Schwimmer and Ana Ortiz among others. The series was developed for TV by Nicholas Stoller and Rob Letterman, who also served as executive producers alongside Hilary Winston and others.

Published by Scholastic, the Goosebumps franchise is one of the best-selling book series in history, with over 400 million copies sold worldwide. Adaptations of the series include a 1990s episodic show and two films released in 2015 and 2018.