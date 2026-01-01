Disney Celebrates America’s 250th with Rose Parade Float

PASADENA, California — The Walt Disney Company will join the 2026 Tournament of Roses Parade with a float themed ‘Disney Celebrates America.’ This entry will honor the nation’s 250th anniversary by highlighting the dreams and stories that have inspired people across the country for over a century.

The float, set to lead the parade, will feature a Disneyland vehicle carrying Mickey Mouse and friends, decorated in patriotic red, white, and blue flowers. Accompanying them will be more than 50 U.S. military veterans, who now serve as Disney cast members, along with their families. This gesture signifies Disney’s gratitude toward those who have served.

Each flower on the float carries special meaning for military veterans. Among the vibrant selection are red poppies, a traditional symbol of remembrance for fallen soldiers dating back to World War I. Other featured flowers include rosemary, blue irises, white lilies, chrysanthemums, and red roses, representing love, honor, and appreciation for veterans.

This event pays tribute to Walt Disney’s enduring love for his country. Disney has a long-standing tradition of supporting military families, which includes a recent donation of $2.5 million to Blue Star Families.

“The Walt Disney Company is proud to participate in the 2026 Tournament of Roses Parade as part of our ‘Disney Celebrates America’ initiative,” said Robert A. Iger, Disney’s CEO. “We’re excited to feature our veteran cast members and kick off the year at this iconic event.”

In addition to the parade, Disney plans to host various events throughout 2026 to engage families in the America’s 250th celebration. These will include special attractions and a multi-platform broadcast event on July 4, showcasing American heroes and traditions across Disney parks and on networks like ABC and National Geographic.

The Tournament of Roses Parade will take place on January 1, starting at 11 a.m. ET, and will be broadcast live across multiple channels.