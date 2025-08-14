Disney’s Controversial Representation of LGBTQ+ Characters Sparks Debate

BURBANK, Calif. — Disney is facing renewed scrutiny over its representation of LGBTQ+ characters in light of comments made by actor Josh Gad, who portrayed LeFou in the 2017 remake of Beauty and the Beast. In a 2022 interview, Gad expressed disappointment, stating, “We didn’t go far enough to say, ‘Look how brave we are.’”

Gad’s remarks come as Disney continues to grapple with its portrayal of diverse characters. While recent films like Elemental and Moana 2 have been celebrated, the company has faced backlash for its attempts at inclusivity. Many fans believe that moments meant to showcase LGBTQ+ representation are often minimal and lack substance.

The character of LeFou was billed as one of Disney’s first openly gay characters. However, many interpreted the character’s “big gay moment” — a brief dance scene with another male character — as inadequate. “If we’re going to pat ourselves on the back, then damn it, we should have gone further with that,” Gad added.

Critics point to other Disney films, such as Lightyear and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which featured similarly understated LGBTQ+ moments, as examples of the company’s cautious approach. In Lightyear, a same-sex kiss was a fleeting moment, while Star Wars included a similar instance in the background.

As Disney pushes forward with new projects, fans are left wondering whether the company will take more significant steps toward authentic representation in its films. The debate continues with the release of upcoming remakes and original films.