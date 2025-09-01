Disney Cruise Line Introduces New Themed Lounges and Signature Drinks

CELEBRATION, FL – Disney Cruise Line recently unveiled exciting details about its upcoming ship, the Disney Destiny, during the Disney Eats panel at Destination D23. Beverage Operations Manager Ben Van Curen announced that three brand-new themed lounges will debut when the ship sets sail in November 2025.

The lounges, inspired by beloved Disney stories, are The Sanctum, Haunted Mansion Parlor, and Cask & Cannon. Each venue promises a unique atmosphere steeped in lore and creativity. Guests will be transported to fantastical worlds as they enjoy signature drinks inspired by iconic characters.

Among the highlights is a mesmerizing cocktail called the Mirror Dimension. This drink, created with Stoli Elit Vodka, Lychee, Fresh Lemon Juice, Pink Peppercorn, and an enchanting dust, is designed to react to touch, providing a sensory experience for guests.

Another featured drink is The Chilling Challenge: My Way, a hauntingly delicious offering from the Haunted Mansion Parlor that combines Camus VSOP Cognac, Cointreau Noir, and Joto Yuzu Sake, among other intriguing ingredients.

The Cask & Cannon tavern features an eclectic pirate theme, with drinks reflecting life on the high seas. One of the standout cocktails, Dead Man’s Chest, is made with Zacapa 23 Solera Rum, Pineapple, Lime Juice, Agave Nectar, and Coconut Froth. This drink is intended to immerse guests in the intimate ambiance of a pirate’s cabin.

As the Disney Destiny prepares for its inaugural voyage, fans can anticipate a magical cruise experience that merges exceptional storytelling and unique beverage offerings.