Disney Dreamlight Valley Launches Exciting Treasure Hunt Event

LONG BEACH, California — Disney Dreamlight Valley players can now join an exciting new Treasure Hunt event running from July 30 to August 12, 2025. This event invites players to explore the village in search of hidden treasures.

During the Treasure Hunt, glowing golden Treasure Cracks will appear in the Valley, with one new crack generated each day. Players must dig into these cracks using their Royal Shovel to find Treasure Trove Clues, each offering riddles leading to various biomes in the game.

Once players decipher the clue, they will need to remove specific obstacles in the stated biome to reveal a Treasure Chest. Inside the chest, players will find rewards such as Star Coins, Gems, and Memory Orbs.

“This event combines exploration with the thrill of problem-solving,” said a Gameloft representative. “Players will need to work together to uncover treasures as they piece together their clues.”

Players who collect four different Memory Orbs will unveil an exclusive event image. Completing the task will reward them with a special Touch of Magic Pirate Flag, which they can customize with various designs inspired by Disney.

The Treasure Hunt event also features a Duty titled “Expert Treasure Hunter,” requiring players to Uncover two Memory Orbs for additional rewards. However, players must act quickly as clues reset daily at 9 a.m. local time, making timely participation crucial.

This treasure-seeking adventure reflects Disney Dreamlight Valley’s continuing engagement with pirate themes, which has been prevalent over the past few weeks.

Players are encouraged to explore different biomes of the Valley, such as the Glade of Trust or Dazzling Beach, to seek out the coveted Treasure Cracks and enjoy the fun of treasure hunting before the event concludes.