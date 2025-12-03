Disney+ Expands Focus on UK Comedy Programming, Says Eric Schrier

LONDON, UK — Disney+ is considering more comedy series from the UK, Eric Schrier, the global originals chief, stated during a conference on December 3, 2025. This decision comes as a response to the serious tone of global discussions, with Schrier noting, “We think the world can use some comedy right now.”

Speaking at Content London, Schrier revealed that the company has several dramas and comedies in development. He highlighted a new comedy-drama called “Alice & Steve,” featuring Jermaine Clement and Nicola Walker as platonic friends facing challenges when Clement’s character begins dating Walker’s daughter.

Schrier described the show as a “super unique concept” and encouraged producers to bring ambitious ideas to the table. He emphasized the importance of incorporating risk into the production process, stating, “You can’t just buy the ‘good’ stuff. If failure is not part of your business model, you are not going to succeed in a creative business.”

He mentioned the success of another UK comedy series based on Jilly Cooper‘s work, which has played a significant role in establishing Disney+ in the UK and beyond.

In a related development, Schrier announced the launch of “Mosquito,” featuring Nicholas Hoult and Daisy Edgar-Jones, which offers a humorous take on a young couple’s relationship.

Schrier also referenced earlier comments from Disney CEO Bob Iger, who indicated plans to increase production in local markets as part of “phase two” of Disney+’s evolution. Iger affirmed that Disney is expanding its reach with 100 series launched this year across more than 20 territories, including key markets like the UK, Spain, and Brazil.

Additionally, Schrier elaborated on the positioning of Hulu as a platform for more adult-oriented content outside the U.S. He remarked that Hulu originals aim to demonstrate that Disney+ can still produce edgy material.

Lastly, Schrier discussed Disney+’s content partnerships with free-to-air broadcasters such as ITV, emphasizing the significance of these collaborations in reaching broader audiences. He concluded by urging producers to innovate and partner creatively across the globe.