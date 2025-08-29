Business
Disney Files Lawsuit Against Dish Over New Sling TV Offerings
NEW YORK, NY – Disney filed a lawsuit on August 28 against Dish Network in the Southern District of New York, alleging that Dish’s new Day Pass service violates their existing distribution agreement. The suit, led by attorneys from O’Melveny & Myers, seeks a preliminary injunction to stop Dish from what Disney calls the “unauthorized transmittal and distribution” of its valuable television programming, including ESPN.
According to the complaint, Dish introduced the Day Pass service without Disney’s consent, allowing viewers to access ESPN channels for $4.99 for 24 hours. This service, marketed as a way for customers to watch ESPN without a subscription, is said to undermine Disney’s traditional subscription model, which depends on monthly fees.
The complaint states that Disney learned about the Day Pass through trade press articles and not through direct communication from Dish. Disney emphasized that this arrangement is inconsistent with their agreement, which was designed around a monthly subscription model. Disney’s programming decisions, such as their acquisition of rights to the U.S. Open, rely on this model for financial viability.
Dish’s Aug. 12 press release promoted Day Pass as a cost-effective viewing option, enticing customers with phrases like “24 hours of football for $4.99.” Disney claims this type of offering threatens their longstanding relationships with distribution partners and could devalue ESPN’s programming.
A spokesperson for Sling TV responded by stating that they are committed to providing options suited to customer needs, asserting the lawsuit is “meritless” and that Dish will defend its practices vigorously. Dish’s legal team plans to file a response soon, likely citing the validity of their agreement with Disney, which they claim has been in place for decades.
This legal battle places Disney in the role of plaintiff, challenging a new market tactic implemented by Sling TV. The dispute arises just as the college football season begins, raising questions about the impact of these new streaming options on mainstream cable models.
Recent Posts
- Dieterich Secures Thrilling Comeback Victory Over Sacred Heart 5-4
- Magdalena Fręch Faces Coco Gauff Today at US Open
- Hopkinton State Fair Celebrates 110 Years with Exciting Events
- Optimism Builds for Nebraska Football’s 2025 Season Under Rhule
- Lando Norris Dominates Practice at Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort
- Federal Judge Halts Fast-Track Deportations under Trump Policy
- Duquesne to Face Pitt After 86 Years in Rivalry Showdown
- Doug Dern: Trustworthy Bankruptcy Lawyer in Michigan
- Sami Zayn Crowned New U.S. Champion at WWE SmackDown
- Belize Government Monitors Case of Convicted Abducted National
- Burning Man Welcomes Unexpected Birth Amid Festival Revelry
- Angel Batista Meets Tragic Fate in ‘Dexter: Resurrection’
- Protests Erupt Across Israel Demanding Hostage Release
- Chelsea Hosts Fulham in Crucial Premier League Clash
- GR223 Trail Closed Due to Fires in Jobourg
- Catherine Breed Breaks Record for Fastest Swim from Farallon Islands to SF
- Willem Dafoe Stars in Hopeful Drama ‘Late Fame’ Premiering at Venice
- Rain Showers and Arrests Highlight Hawaii News This Weekend
- Retired Watchmaker Unveils Decades-Long Search for JFK’s Clock
- Mega Millions Jackpot Reaches $277 Million for Upcoming Drawing