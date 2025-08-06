Entertainment
Disney to Fully Integrate Hulu into Disney+ by 2026
BURBANK, Calif. — Disney announced plans on Aug. 6, 2025, to fully integrate Hulu into its flagship streaming service, Disney+, eliminating the stand-alone Hulu app.
Disney CEO Bob Iger and CFO Hugh Johnston revealed that a new combined Disney+ and Hulu app will roll out in 2026. This move follows Disney’s purchase of Comcast‘s stake in Hulu earlier this year for approximately $9 billion.
“Today we are announcing a major step forward in strengthening our streaming offering by fully integrating Hulu into Disney+,” Iger said during the company’s quarterly earnings call. The executives emphasized that this integration would offer subscribers a more comprehensive package of entertainment, including family programming, news, and live sports.
As part of these changes, Hulu will replace the Star tile on Disney+ internationally starting this fall. Iger noted that this shift would enhance user experience, reduce churn rate, and generate greater advertising revenue opportunities.
Disney maintains that subscribers will still have options to purchase stand-alone subscriptions to either Disney+ or Hulu. Both subscription models will continue to be available through the integrated app, though with varying content access based on the type of subscription.
The transition to a unified streaming service comes after Disney closed the deal with Comcast, which had maintained a minority stake in Hulu. Disney’s decision to integrate Hulu into Disney+ aims to maximize the profitability of its streaming services by streamlining operations and improving customer engagement.
“By creating a truly differentiated streaming offering, we will be providing subscribers tremendous choice and convenience,” Iger added.
As Disney gets ready for these changes, more information regarding the integration and features for Hulu content will be made available in the upcoming months.
Recent Posts
- Disney to Fully Integrate Hulu into Disney+ by 2026
- Teenager Victoria Mboko Reaches WTA Semifinal in Montreal
- Atlanta United Prepares for Final Leagues Cup Match Against Atlas FC
- Atlanta United Faces Atlas in Pineda’s Emotional Return
- Inter Miami Faces Pumas in Leagues Cup Crossover Clash
- Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne Explore Grown-Up Friendships in ‘Platonic’ Season 2
- Matthew McConaughey’s Accent Cost Him Iconic Titanic Role
- Orlando City and Necaxa Face Off in Crucial Leagues Cup Match
- Brooks Nader Sparks Romance Rumors in Saint-Tropez
- Margot Robbie Stuns at Cara Delevingne’s Birthday in Unique Pants
- Orlando City and Necaxa Clash in Crucial Leagues Cup Match
- Seattle Storm Trades for Brittney Sykes from Washington Mystics
- Cruzeiro Aims to Break Taboo Against Corinthians in Copa do Brasil
- Tigres FC Faces Off Against América de Cali in Copa Betplay Rematch
- Porsche Team Struggles But Holds GTP Lead After Road America Race
- Trump Surprises with Roof Stroll at White House, Jokes About Nuclear Missiles
- Popular MasterChef Alum Yanin Campos Dies in Car Crash
- Botafogo Faces Red Bull Bragantino in Copa do Brasil Match
- NFL Suspends Safety Tracy Walker for 12 Games to Start Season
- Jason Alexander Aims for Victory After Recent Struggles