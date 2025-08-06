Disney to Fully Integrate Hulu into Disney+ by 2026

BURBANK, Calif. — Disney announced plans on Aug. 6, 2025, to fully integrate Hulu into its flagship streaming service, Disney+, eliminating the stand-alone Hulu app.

Disney CEO Bob Iger and CFO Hugh Johnston revealed that a new combined Disney+ and Hulu app will roll out in 2026. This move follows Disney’s purchase of Comcast‘s stake in Hulu earlier this year for approximately $9 billion.

“Today we are announcing a major step forward in strengthening our streaming offering by fully integrating Hulu into Disney+,” Iger said during the company’s quarterly earnings call. The executives emphasized that this integration would offer subscribers a more comprehensive package of entertainment, including family programming, news, and live sports.

As part of these changes, Hulu will replace the Star tile on Disney+ internationally starting this fall. Iger noted that this shift would enhance user experience, reduce churn rate, and generate greater advertising revenue opportunities.

Disney maintains that subscribers will still have options to purchase stand-alone subscriptions to either Disney+ or Hulu. Both subscription models will continue to be available through the integrated app, though with varying content access based on the type of subscription.

The transition to a unified streaming service comes after Disney closed the deal with Comcast, which had maintained a minority stake in Hulu. Disney’s decision to integrate Hulu into Disney+ aims to maximize the profitability of its streaming services by streamlining operations and improving customer engagement.

“By creating a truly differentiated streaming offering, we will be providing subscribers tremendous choice and convenience,” Iger added.

As Disney gets ready for these changes, more information regarding the integration and features for Hulu content will be made available in the upcoming months.