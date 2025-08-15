Entertainment
Disney Greenlights ‘Coven Academy,’ a New Supernatural Dramedy Series
BURBANK, Calif. — Disney Branded Television has announced a series order for ‘Coven Academy,’ a single-camera supernatural dramedy created by Tim Federle, known for ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.’ The new show is set to premiere in 2026.
‘Coven Academy’ takes place in the vibrant city of New Orleans and follows a trio of teenage witches-in-training. Bound by fate, the witches must protect their city from dangerous, ancient forces while learning to master their magical abilities.
The series features a strong cast including Malina Pauli Weissman as Briar, Tiffani Thiessen as Miss Graves, Malachi Barton as Jake, Louis Thresher as Ollie, Jordan Leftwich as Sasha, and Ora Duplass as Tegan. Recurring guest stars include Brendon Tremblay as Alexander and Keegan Connor Tracy as Tamora.
Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, praised the series, stating, ‘Coven Academy is an innovative format that blends supernatural intrigue with the friendships, challenges, and self-discovery of the teenage experience.’ Davis further highlighted Federle’s role in bringing this story to life with a breakout cast.
Federle expressed excitement about the series, calling it a love letter to his favorite young adult shows. He also serves as executive producer alongside Kimberly McCullough and Bronwyn North-Reist. The series is expected to continue Disney's tradition of creating engaging narratives relevant to today's youth.
In addition to ‘Coven Academy,’ Federle is working on the live-action comedy ‘Vampirina: Teenage Vampire,’ set to debut on Disney Channel on September 12. He is also directing the sequel to ‘Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion’ and adapting ‘The Greatest Showman‘ into a stage musical.
