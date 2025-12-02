Disney’s Holiday Spectacular Returns for Its 10th Anniversary This December

NEW YORK, NY — Disney‘s annual holiday special, The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular, is set to air on Monday, December 1, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Hosted by Derek Hough, this year’s event marks the show’s 10th anniversary and features dazzling musical performances from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, Disneyland Resort in California, and Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii.

The special will showcase performances by well-known artists including Coco Jones, Aloe Blacc, Good Charlotte, Nicole Scherzinger, Bebe Rexha, and Trisha Yearwood. In addition to the musical acts, viewers will also get a sneak peek at Avatar: Fire and Ash and a celebration of Zootopia 2 featuring Ginnifer Goodwin and Ke Huy Quan.

If you don’t have access to cable, there are several options to stream the show live. DirecTV offers packages starting at $39.99 per month with a five-day free trial, while Fubo starts at $55.99 a month. Sling has plans beginning at $19.99, although it doesn’t offer a free trial. Additionally, Hulu + Live TV provides a three-day free trial with a monthly subscription of $89.99.

The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular first premiered in 2016 and has featured a variety of major musical guests including Kelly Clarkson and Garth Brooks. This year aims to continue the tradition of showcasing the festive magic of Disney Parks during the holiday season.

For those who miss the live airing, the special will be available for streaming the next day on Hulu.