Disney+ and Hulu Bundle Offers Black Friday Deal for $4.99/month

LOS ANGELES, California — This Black Friday, Disney+ and Hulu announced a limited-time bundle deal that allows new and eligible returning subscribers to enjoy both services for just $4.99 a month for the first year. The offer is available from November 25 to December 1, 2025.

This deal represents a substantial savings of 61%, totaling around $95 over the year compared to the standard $12.99 monthly price. The promotional rate supports an entire year’s subscription, making it one of the most competitive streaming offers of the season.

The bundle includes access to popular holiday classics such as Home Alone and The Polar Express, alongside new original films like Freakier Friday and upcoming series like the second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, which premieres on December 10.

“This is an incredible opportunity for viewers to catch up on their favorite shows and movies this holiday season,” said a Disney+ spokesperson. “With our wide array of content, there’s something for everyone.”

The special offer is applicable only in the U.S. and for subscribers aged 18 and older. Important to note, existing Disney+, ESPN, and Hulu subscribers are not eligible for this promotion.

As the holiday season approaches, Disney+ is also introducing its “12 Days of Perks” program, starting December 1, offering daily limited-time deals for subscribers, further enticing new customers to take advantage of this Black Friday pricing.

Subscribers must sign up before the promotion ends on December 1 at 11:59 PM PST to secure this low rate for the full year. After this period, the bundle will revert to its regular pricing.