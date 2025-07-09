Entertainment
Disney+ and Hulu Reveal Exciting 2025 Series Lineup
LOS ANGELES, CA — Disney+ and Hulu have unveiled a thrilling teaser showcasing their upcoming 2025 lineup. The 60-second video clip presents an array of new and returning series, exciting fans across multiple genres.
Among the highlights is Marvel Television’s new series Wonder Man, starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams. Set to premiere in December, the show follows a struggling actor whose life begins to intertwine with his superhero role. The teaser hints at intense drama, featuring Simon’s auditions and his subsequent discovery of unexpected powers. Glen Powell co-stars, with Sir Ben Kingsley returning as Trevor Slattery.
Fans can also look forward to All’s Fair, a new legal drama from Ryan Murphy, featuring Kim Kardashian. Slated to release this fall, the show promises engaging courtroom narratives blended with scandal and Murphy’s signature storytelling flair.
The highly anticipated Percy Jackson and the Olympians, will return with a second season in December, taking fans deeper into their mythological adventures alongside beloved characters, Percy, Annabeth, and Grover.
Additional titles featured in the teaser include FX’s Alien: Earth, streaming on August 12, and Chad Powers, which premiers on September 30. Also, the returning series Only Murders in the Building enters its fifth season, while Zombies: Dawn of the Vampires arrives on July 11, starring Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim.
The latter half of 2025 is shaping up to be a packed period for Disney’s streaming platforms, featuring a mix of classic favorites and innovative new shows. As fans eagerly await their favorite titles, the teaser underscores the exciting content dropping in the upcoming months.
