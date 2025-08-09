Disney to Integrate Hulu into Disney+ by 2026

BURBANK, Calif. — Disney announced on August 6, 2025, that it will fully integrate Hulu into its Disney+ platform, phasing out the stand-alone Hulu app by 2026. This move is part of Disney’s ongoing strategy to enhance its streaming services and create a unified app experience.

Disney CEO Bob Iger and CFO Hugh Johnston made the announcement during the company’s quarterly earnings call. They emphasized the goal of providing a comprehensive entertainment package by merging high-caliber brands and franchises with general entertainment, family programming, news, and live sports.

According to Disney’s representatives, while the standalone Hulu app will be discontinued, customers will still have the option to purchase subscriptions for either Hulu or Disney+. However, both services will be accessible through the same Disney+ app, with content availability based on the subscriber’s plan.

Internationally, starting this fall, Hulu will replace the Star tile on Disney+, further reinforcing Hulu’s position as a key general entertainment brand for Disney. Iger and Johnston stated, “We are enhancing our technology to improve consumer experience, which we anticipate will lower churn and increase engagement.”

The decision follows Disney’s acquisition of Comcast’s remaining stake in Hulu, which was finalized in June 2025 for approximately $9 billion. This acquisition gives Disney complete control over Hulu, further affecting its streaming strategy.

Disney believes integrating Hulu into Disney+ will also lead to cost efficiencies and new opportunities for bundling advertising sales. This consolidation serves as part of broader trends in the streaming industry, where companies are moving towards all-in-one platforms to compete effectively.

As this integration moves forward, consumers are expected to see a more personalized homepage in the Disney+ app, with several improvements slated to be unveiled in the coming months.