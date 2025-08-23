Disney Launches ESPN Unlimited Without Cable Requirement

STAMFORD, Conn. — Disney has launched its direct-to-consumer sports streaming service, ESPN Unlimited, allowing customers to access all ESPN channels without the need for traditional cable or satellite subscriptions. The premium service costs $29.99 per month, but some pay-TV subscribers can access it at no extra charge if they have eligible plans.

ESPN Unlimited includes live coverage of thousands of events each year from various sports leagues including the NFL, NBA, and MLB. The service package not only offers ESPN and ESPN2 but also covers ESPN+, ACCN, and more, providing a comprehensive sports viewing experience.

Many pay-TV users will find ESPN Unlimited now included in their existing subscriptions thanks to deals Disney has made with several TV providers. Charter’s Spectrum, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV are among the providers that currently bundle ESPN Unlimited with their services. However, not all plans from these providers include the sports streaming option, particularly Comcast’s Xfinity and Dish Network.

A representative from Verizon has announced that ESPN Unlimited will be accessible to Fios TV customers shortly, further expanding the service’s reach.

Disney has encouraged users whose providers do not currently offer ESPN Unlimited to request it directly from their TV providers, a move that hints at potential carriage disputes in the industry.

Among the features included in ESPN Unlimited are popular shows like “SportsCenter” and “Pardon the Interruption.” Additionally, ESPN has introduced new personalized options within its app, including a beta feature for tailored news and highlights, demonstrating the company’s focus on modernizing the viewing experience.

Moreover, Disney is providing a bundle of Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN Unlimited for $29.99 per month for the first year, making it an attractive offer for viewers looking to enjoy a diverse array of content.

As cord-cutting continues to reshape the media landscape, ESPN Unlimited aims to maintain viewership by offering an all-in-one solution for die-hard sports fans.