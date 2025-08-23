Disney to Open Pirates of the Caribbean-Themed Tavern This Month

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Disney will open its first official pub, themed after Pirates of the Caribbean, on August 29, 2025. The Beak and Barrel promises an immersive experience for families and friends, bringing storytelling to life alongside a varied menu of food and drinks.

Chris Weck, Senior Creative at Walt Disney Imagineering, emphasized that the tavern offers more than a typical attraction. “It becomes more of a social moment that families can enjoy rather than just a typical attraction,” he said.

Guests can gather in various themed areas such as The Mess and Captains’ Quarters, where they can enjoy signature drinks like the Salty Seas MaRRRgarita and meals including the Kraken’s Catch, a salad featuring lemon-lime marinated octopus.

Ken Ricci, Executive Creative Development at Walt Disney Imagineering, described the tavern’s audio-animatronic bird, Rummy. “This is our most advanced audio-animatronic bird, much more lifelike than anything seen in the past,” he said.

The tavern features immersive moments every seven to eight minutes, ensuring that each visit can provide a unique experience. “Those show moments do not happen within that 45-minute window, so every time guests come back, they might get a slightly different experience,” Weck explained.

Excitingly, the Beak and Barrel will also be open during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, allowing guests to enjoy its delights alongside seasonal festivities.

Reservations are recommended and can be made using the My Disney Experience app or Disney’s website. This endeavor highlights Disney’s commitment to creating memorable, interactive experiences for all ages.