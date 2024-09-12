Disney and Pixar’s “Inside Out 2” Streams on Disney+

The much-anticipated sequel to the beloved animated movie series, Disney and Pixar‘s “Inside Out 2,” is set to make its streaming debut on Disney+ on September 25. Known for its poignant storytelling and imaginative exploration of emotions, the film has been acclaimed by critics as “absolute perfection, hilarious” and “an unforgettable experience.”

Returning to the intriguing world inside Riley’s mind, “Inside Out 2” introduces new emotions as the familiar Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust are joined by Anxiety, voiced by Maya Hawke. Riley, now a teenager, faces new challenges, and these emotions navigate her through these formative years. The movie continues to bring laughter and insight into the complexities of growing up.

Released earlier this year on June 14, “Inside Out 2” has been a box office success, pulling in significant earnings that have solidified its place as the highest-grossing film of 2024. Directed by Kelsey Mann and produced by Mark Nielsen, the film garnered an impressive worldwide gross of $1.5 billion, marking a creative triumph for Pixar.

Critics have praised the film for its ability to appeal to both children and adults, echoing Pixar’s tradition of balancing humor with profound emotional depth. The screenplay was crafted by Meg LeFauve and Dave Holstein, with an experienced team including executive producers Dan Scanlon, Jonas Rivera, and Pete Doctor.

In line with the movie’s release, Disney+ has launched a Blockbuster Offer available until September 27. New and returning subscribers can enjoy Disney+ Basic for just $1.99 per month for three months, providing an excellent opportunity to explore a range of popular movies and series.