Disney+ Series High Potential Returns for Explosive Season 2

LONDON, England — Fans of the crime series High Potential can mark their calendars. The show returns for its second season on September 17, 2025, exclusively on Disney+ UK, with an additional broadcast premiere in the U.S. on September 16, 2025.

Starring Kaitlin Olson as Morgan, a mother with exceptionally high intelligence, and Daniel Sunjata as the by-the-book detective Karadec, High Potential takes viewers on a thrilling ride as Morgan uses her intellect to solve complex crimes. The series is based on the French hit show Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI) and produced by 20th Television.

This season introduces Steve Howey as Nick Wagner, becoming a series regular. Showrunner Todd Harthan stated that Season 2 will delve deeper into the backstories of characters, particularly the relationship between Morgan and her ex-husband, Roman. The season promises to pick up from the shocking cliffhangers of the first season finale, including the mysterious reappearance of Roman.

The show has received critical acclaim for its unique blend of crime-solving and humor, holding a 96% approval rating across various reviews. Critics describe it as a cozy crime drama with a delightful twist.

With the upcoming season, viewers can expect fresh dynamics between the core cast, including the evolving relationship between Morgan and Karadec as they tackle a new serial killer. The reveal of this threat will serve as a central plotline, while also exploring the characters’ personal lives.

Fans can look forward to a rich mix of procedural cases and emotional narratives that promise to captivate audiences once again. More details about the series can be found on the Disney+ platform and its dedicated press site.