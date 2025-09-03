Disney Set to Announce Next CEO by Early 2026

BURBANK, Calif. — The Walt Disney Company is preparing to announce its next CEO by early 2026, according to statements from the company’s Board of Directors. Current CEO Bob Iger, under contract until December 31, 2026, is overseeing a significant leadership transition.

This change is particularly significant as Disney’s loyal fans will gather at the D23 Expo, where the new CEO is expected to make their debut. The selection will influence not just corporate strategy but also future park expansions and other fan-favorite projects.

With a new leader, Disney could see changes ranging from ticket prices to the potential launch of a long-discussed “Villains Land” at Magic Kingdom. The leadership transition emphasizes the importance of creative direction and investment in popular attractions during challenging financial times.

James Gorman, currently the Executive Chairman of Morgan Stanley, will assume the Chairman role of Disney’s Board in January 2025. He is already leading the Succession Planning Committee, tasked with guiding the identification of Iger’s successor.

Within Disney, four internal candidates are in the running to replace Iger. Leading the pack is Josh D’Amaro, who has built a reputation as the favorite among fans and executives alike. His connection to the parks and ongoing expansion projects positions him as a strong candidate for the role.

However, opinions vary on the extent of his contributions, with some attributing major projects to decisions made prior to his leadership. Nonetheless, D’Amaro’s familiarity with Disney’s values could mean a smoother transition should he be selected.

The stakes are high; the new CEO will significantly influence the future of Disney’s theme parks. Should D’Amaro take the helm, initiatives for the Magic Kingdom and Disneyland could continue unimpeded. Conversely, a leader from Disney’s entertainment division might reassess these plans.

With the announcement expected as early as mid-2025, the leadership team will conduct interviews and assessments in the coming year. Although there is potential for outside candidates to emerge, current reports indicate that the list of four internal contenders remains stable.

Meanwhile, Iger, who made a dramatic return in 2022 after initially stepping down in 2020, is focused on ensuring a smooth transition to a strong successor. This careful approach aims to avoid past management missteps and foster long-term stability.

As D23 approaches, anticipation is expected to grow regarding the new CEO’s introduction and Disney’s vision for its next century, complete with major announcements and promises.

With a legacy to uphold, the next CEO will significantly impact fan experiences, making the role pivotal to the company’s future.