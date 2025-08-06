Business
Disney Set to Report Strong Q3 Earnings Amid Optimistic Analyst Ratings
BURBANK, California — The Walt Disney Co. is scheduled to release its fiscal third-quarter results before the stock market opens on Wednesday. Analysts expect the company to exceed Street expectations once again.
A survey by LSEG predicts that Disney will earn $1.47 per share on $23.73 billion in revenue. This would represent a year-over-year earnings growth of 1.5% and a 2.5% rise in revenue compared to the same period last year.
The anticipated growth follows Disney’s fiscal second-quarter performance, which exceeded analysts’ expectations due to strong subscriber growth for its Disney+ streaming service. In the previous quarter, all three of Disney’s business segments—entertainment, sports, and experiences—showed revenue growth, prompting the company to raise some of its fiscal guidance for 2025.
Year-to-date, Disney shares have gained nearly 7%, slightly lagging behind the S&P 500.
Before the June quarter earnings, the sentiment on Wall Street is generally bullish. According to LSEG, 28 analysts rate the stock as a buy, five as a hold, and one as underperform. Analysts cite potential growth in Disney’s parks and experiences segment as key drivers for this optimism.
Major banks have released their predictions ahead of the earnings call. UBS raised its price target from $120 to $138, expecting resilient demand in Disney Parks and profitability improvements in direct-to-consumer segments. JPMorgan also increased its target to $138, while Wolfe Research set it at $139. Morgan Stanley and Citigroup predict targets of $140 each.
Analyst feedback reflects a strong belief in Disney’s ability to sustain double-digit earnings growth amid effective management and a strong content pipeline. Disney’s upcoming results will be pivotal for further guiding expectations for fiscal year 2026.
