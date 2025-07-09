Entertainment
Disney+ Teases New and Returning Series Ahead of Summer Releases
LOS ANGELES — Disney+ unveiled a new teaser showcasing several upcoming series and returning favorites in a brief, 60-second video released on July 8, 2025. The video gives fans a glimpse of highly anticipated launches, including the revival of popular series and new original content.
The sneak peek features returning shows such as “Only Murders in the Building,” which is preparing for its fifth season, and introduces new titles like “All’s Fair” and “Zombies 4: Rise of the Vampires.” The video also highlights FX’s sci-fi thriller “Alien: Earth,” providing viewers with a close-up of a xenomorph and scenes from the show.
Other notable highlights from the teaser include the Hill family returning in the “King of the Hill” revival and a fast-paced chariot race scene from “Percy Jackson.” Fans can also spot Mabel, played by Selena Gomez, in a tense moment where she states, “We’re all going to hell” in “Only Murders in the Building.”
These series are set to premiere from July 11 through the end of the year. The highly awaited “Zombies 4” will premiere on July 11, while “King of the Hill,” “Alien: Earth,” and “The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox” are slated for August on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers. The show “Chad Powers” will debut on September 30, and following that, the new series by Ryan Murphy is set for fall.
“Percy Jackson” and “Wonder Man” are also expected to drop in December. As for “Only Murders in the Building,” it has not yet announced a specific premiere date, but previous seasons usually release in late summer or fall.
