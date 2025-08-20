Disneyland Abu Dhabi: A New Era for Theme Parks in the Middle East

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — The Walt Disney Company is set to open its newest theme park in Abu Dhabi, making it the first Disney resort in the Middle East. The announcement, made by CEO Bob Iger in May 2025, is expected to bolster the economy and make Disney’s renowned magic accessible to a wider audience.

As Abu Dhabi aims to diversify its economy away from oil, it is actively developing theme parks to attract tourists. The UAE has recognized the potential of the leisure sector, and the construction of Disneyland Abu Dhabi is a significant step in this direction. This project is part of a larger plan to enhance the region’s tourism appeal.

Despite the perception that Abu Dhabi and Dubai are exclusive playgrounds for the wealthy, a majority of their populations are expatriates. According to the UAE’s statistics, about 88.5% of the 11.4 million residents are foreign workers, primarily from South Asia. Many expatriates support local economies through their contributions, bringing diverse cultures and cuisines to the region.

Visa accessibility remains a concern for many potential visitors from the Middle East and South Asia. For instance, travel to Disneyland Paris has historically been challenging due to strict visa regulations. However, Abu Dhabi’s easier tourist visa policies are expected to attract more visitors, especially with plans to introduce a unified GCC visa, simplifying travel across the region.

Industry experts, including Subair Thekepurathvalappil from Wise Fox Tourism, predict that Disneyland Abu Dhabi will quickly become a must-visit attraction once it opens. He noted, “Passports will no longer be needed for UAE families dreaming of Disney magic,” highlighting the expected surge in tourism and excitement when the park eventually opens.

Disneyland Abu Dhabi is anticipated to feature unique attractions that fuse traditional Disney characters with Emirati culture, marking a departure from the cookie-cutter designs typically seen in Disney parks. New jobs are expected to blossom not only within the park but also across the hospitality and tourism sectors, invigorating local economies.

The park will also align with other major attractions on Yas Island, including Ferrari World and Warner Bros. World, enhancing the region’s reputation as a family-friendly destination. Although the park is still in the design phase and will not open for several years, it promises a new kind of magic that resonates with the local culture and attracts international visitors.

“This strategy is about diversification of Abu Dhabi’s economy,” said Mohamed Al Zaabi, head of the park’s operator, Miral. As work continues on this groundbreaking project, the conversations around Disneyland Abu Dhabi will undoubtedly evolve, ushering in a new era for theme parks in the region.