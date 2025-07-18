Dispute Threatens Premiere of South Park’s 27th Season

LOS ANGELES, CA – The premiere of the 27th season of South Park, set for later this month, is now uncertain due to a dispute between creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone and the new studio owner, Skydance. Reports from The Hollywood Reporter indicate that a new 10-year, $3 billion deal for Parker and Stone is at the center of the conflict.

Parker and Stone’s company, Park County, claims to have reached a framework agreement with Paramount Global, but discussions have hit a wall with Skydance questioning the proposed deal’s duration. Skydance is reportedly reluctant to extend the deal beyond an additional five years as it focuses on maintaining cash reserves during a transitional period after its merger with Paramount.

A spokesperson for Park County stated, “There is no resolution at this time, but all involved recognize the need for a quick, positive resolution.” Both Skydance and Paramount have declined to comment on the situation.

Insiders suggest that the ongoing negotiations could lead to an aggressive legal response from Parker and Stone, who have hired attorney Bryan Freedman. The duo is known for their tight contract negotiations, and accusations may arise against Skydance executives, including CEO David Ellison, for interference.

The delay in the show’s premiere is problematic not just for fans but for the creators, who emphasize their commitment to new episodes. “This merger is a shitshow and it’s fucking up South Park. We are at the studio working on new episodes and we hope the fans get to see them somehow,” Parker and Stone expressed on social media.

With over 28 years and 300 episodes under its belt, South Park’s future is now uncertain, with the looming merger issues impacting the show’s renewal. The current deal for streaming rights has recently expired, putting further pressure on pre-existing contracts involving network partnerships.

As the entertainment landscape shifts, Parker and Stone’s story could become a case study in media mergers and creator rights. The situation remains fluid, and fans anxiously await news on whether the season’s premiere will proceed as planned on July 23.