AI Disrupts Job Market for Recent Computer Science Graduates

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Manasi Mishra, a recent graduate from Purdue University, is struggling to find a job in tech despite holding a degree in computer science. The 21-year-old has sent out hundreds of applications but received just one interview offer — from Chipotle, the fast-food chain.

In a TikTok video that has gained nearly 150,000 views, Mishra expressed her frustration at a job market that has shifted dramatically. “I just graduated with a computer science degree, and the only company that has called me for an interview is Chipotle,” she said.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York reports that the unemployment rate for recent computer science graduates stands at 6.1%, while for computer engineering majors, it is 7.5%. This is significantly higher than the general rate of 5.3% for all recent graduates, particularly against fields like biology and art history, which boast unemployment rates closer to 3%.

Many industry experts voice concern about this trend. Jeff Forbes, a former program director at the National Science Foundation, noted that students graduating just a few years ago had numerous job offers, whereas today’s graduates often struggle to find any job at all.

The surge in artificial intelligence technologies, which can perform tasks traditionally done by entry-level programmers, has contributed to the job scarcity. Dario Amodei, CEO of AI firm Anthropic, warns that AI could eliminate half of all entry-level white-collar jobs within five years.

As Mishra points out, traditional pathways into tech jobs are fading. “Somebody please hire me,” she said, underscoring the desperation felt by many in her position.

The market for junior coding positions has been further strained as companies implement AI tools like GitHub Copilot, which automate aspects of coding. This leaves many young graduates like Zach Taylor of Oregon State University facing daunting job hunts; he applied for nearly 5,800 positions, resulting in just 13 interviews and no job offers.

Many candidates describe the job application process as grueling, with a combination of online coding tests and multiple interviews. As a result, those entering the workforce feel “bleak” about their chances of securing jobs.

At coding bootcamps, once seen as a reliable path to tech jobs, job placement rates have started to plummet. For example, the placement rate for students at Codesmith declined from 83% in 2021 to just 37% in 2023.

Industry veterans warn that the shift in hiring trends could push companies back to focusing on graduates from elite institutions like MIT and Stanford, reversing some advancements made by bootcamps in diversifying hiring practices.