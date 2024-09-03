Dito Montiel’s ‘Riff Raff’ Acquired by Lionsgate for U.S. Release

Grindstone and Roadside Attractions have secured the U.S. distribution rights to ‘Riff Raff‘, a crime comedy directed by Dito Montiel. The film features a prominent ensemble cast including Jennifer Coolidge, Ed Harris, and Bill Murray, and is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

‘Riff Raff’ follows the story of a former criminal whose life is disrupted when his family arrives for a long-awaited confrontation. The film will showcase its world premiere in the Special Presentations section at TIFF on Monday.

The film’s cast also includes notable actors such as Gabrielle Union, Lewis Pullman, Emanuela Postacchini, Miles J. Harvey, and Pete Davidson. The screenplay was penned by John Pollono.

The film is produced by Noah Rothman from Canopy Media Partners, Marc Goldberg, Sarah Gabriel from Signature Films, and Adam Paulsen. Executive producers for the project include David Sullivan and Chris Dennis from Canopy Media Partners, as well as Capstone’s Christian Mercuri, and Patrick Hibler and Patrick Muldoon from Storyboard Media.

Following the festival premiere, Lionsgate plans to release ‘Riff Raff’ in theaters domestically next year, with Roadside Attractions aiming for a substantial release across at least 750 theaters in 2025.

Signature Films, which is responsible for international sales, has already finalized various distribution agreements for regions including Italy, Scandinavia, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and more. Signature will also handle distribution in the U.K., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Barry Brooker, President and CEO of Grindstone, expressed excitement about the partnership with Roadside Attractions, stating, “We’re thrilled to be partnering with our friends at Roadside Attractions to bring U.S. audiences this hilarious crime comedy.”

Roadside Attractions co-presidents Eric d’Arbeloff and Howard Cohen emphasized that the film offers a unique and entertaining caper comedy experience that has been absent from theaters for a considerable time.