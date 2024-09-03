Division 3 Men’s Finals Football Highlights Intense Action

The first weekend of Division 3 Men’s finals football showcased the essence of September action, marked by high-pressure situations, desperation, and the potential for any team to prevail on any given day.

St John’s advanced to the Semi Final after exhibiting dominance in the opening term, which overpowered a resilient Power House team. The JOC’s kicked 5.8 (38), with three goals from Timothy Werner, against Power House’s 1.1 (7) in the first quarter, putting Power House in a challenging position.

Power House showed resilience in the second term, managing to kick five goals to St John’s three, narrowing the gap to 19 points at halftime. Despite the strong wind, Power House kept St John’s from significantly increasing their lead. With a 30-point deficit, Power House’s coach Jeff Scotland still believed they were in contention.

St John’s was outscored in the final quarter but held on for a 19-point victory, which secures them another chance in the upcoming clash against North Brunswick.

St John’s coach Tim Edwards commended both teams for their performance, stating, “I was impressed with the standard of footy from both teams. Really worthy of a big final.” He expressed anticipation for the next challenge.

Corey Ely, the 2023 Division 4 Best and Fairest winner, received the best-on-ground votes for his outstanding performance. Timothy Werner, who scored five goals, and Callum Houghton also stood out for St John’s.

For Power House, Jesse Muscatello was the best performer, joined by season-long high-pollers Benjamin Circosta and Max McCulloch. Jack Taylor-Evans was the top scorer for Power House with four goals.

Meanwhile, Canterbury managed to overcome a remarkable second quarter from Richmond Central that shifted the game’s momentum. The Cobras initially took control with a score of 4.2 (26) to the Snakes’ 1.3 (9) in the first quarter.

Richmond Central returned with an impressive fire in their second quarter, outscoring Canterbury with 4.6 to their two behinds, giving the Snakes an 11-point lead at halftime.

After the break, Canterbury emerged as a hungrier team, regaining control and capitalizing on their opportunities. Eventually, a late goal from Liam Di Martino allowed Canterbury to regain the lead by three-quarter-time.

In the final quarter, the Cobras pushed forward strongly, ultimately winning by 26 points and keeping their premiership ambitions alive.

Canterbury’s coach Josh Ward praised Richmond Central for their persistent pressure throughout the match, admitting that his team struggled early on due to their opponent’s intensity.

Brad Kelleher from Canterbury was dominant, finishing with a game-high three goals, earning best-on-ground honors along with Di Martino and Michael Wheeler.

While Richmond Central’s efforts were commendable, their season ends with the loss, marking an impressive turnaround as they qualified for the finals for the first time since 2014.

As the finals series progresses, only the top four teams remain in contention, with North Brunswick set to face St John’s in a critical match. This matchup will determine who secures a spot in the Grand Final and promotion to Division 2.

Additionally, Canterbury will meet Power House in a do-or-die semi-final clash, a rivalry that has been closely contested throughout the season.