DJI Launches Compact Mic 3 with Enhanced Features

Shenzhen, China – DJI has unveiled the Mic 3, a miniature wireless lavalier microphone system that promises not to compromise on features despite its smaller size. The new device, which was announced on August 28, 2025, boasts improved recording capabilities and enhanced storage options, catering to professionals and content creators alike.

Weighing just 16 grams, the Mic 3 is notably lighter and more compact than its predecessor, the Mic 2. Users can now enjoy features like two adaptive gain control modes and three voice tone presets, which enhance audio capture quality. The microphone can support up to four transmitters and eight receivers simultaneously, making it ideal for recording larger groups from a distance of up to 400 meters (1,312 feet).

Among its most useful attributes is the automatic switching between 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequency bands to maintain stable connections and prevent audio interference. Additionally, the device incorporates a two-level active noise cancelling feature to minimize background noise, which is particularly advantageous for recordings in bustling environments.

The Adaptive Gain Control includes an Automatic setting to suppress abrupt sound spikes, while the Dynamic mode adjusts the sound based on the environment, providing a consistent audio experience. Each speaker’s vocal qualities can be optimized with the three preset voice tones: Regular, Rich, and Bright.

Unlike the Mic Mini—which lacks a display—the Mic 3 includes a touchscreen on the receiver for easy settings adjustments and real-time battery monitoring. The built-in storage has also increased to 32GB, allowing internal recordings in both 24-bit and 32-bit floating point formats.

Battery life is another feature that enhances usability, offering up to eight hours for the receiver and ten hours for the transmitter. The accompanying charging case can provide an additional 28 hours of operation on the go.

While the price remains undisclosed, DJI has indicated that the Mic 3 will not be available in the US immediately and will instead launch in other markets first. The pricing for comparable systems, such as the Mic 2 at $219 and Mic Mini at $169, gives a basic idea of potential costs for the Mic 3.

As the technology continues to evolve, DJI’s new offering is expected to appeal to those in the creative space seeking high-quality audio solutions.