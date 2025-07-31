Tech
DJI Launches Osmo 360 Action Camera with 8K Video
SHENZHEN, China, July 31, 2025 — DJI has unveiled its first 360-degree action camera, the Osmo 360, which aims to raise the bar for 360 imaging and video quality. The announcement was made during a press event where the company highlighted the camera’s innovative features.
The Osmo 360 captures ultra-high-definition 8K video at 50 frames per second and offers an option for continuous recording of 8K footage for up to 100 minutes on a single charge. This feature positions it as a formidable competitor in the market against existing models like the Insta360 X5.
Christina Zhang, Senior Director of Corporate Strategy at DJI, stated, “With the Osmo 360, we are revolutionizing panoramic innovation by leveraging DJI’s long history of creative camera technology. Our goal is to change what’s possible in a 360 camera.” The Osmo 360 is designed to be compact, weighing only 183 grams, making it easy to carry.
In terms of photo capabilities, the camera can capture stunning 360-degree images at 120 megapixels, which significantly exceeds the X5’s 72-megapixel resolution. However, to take advantage of HDR capabilities, users must lower the resolution to 30 megapixels.
The Osmo 360 also sports advanced features including voice and gesture controls, DJI’s HorizonSteady and RockSteady stabilization to keep footage smooth, and an ability to track moving subjects through DJI’s Mimo app.
Pricing for the Osmo 360 has yet to be announced, but it will be available in various regions outside of the US. In Europe, it will retail for €479.99, with an Adventure Combo priced at €629.99. Canadian prices are CAD $430 for the standard model and CAD $580 for the Adventure Combo, although DJI notes these prices may differ when the product arrives in the US.
The launch of the Osmo 360 marks a significant step for DJI as it continues to innovate in the camera technology space.
