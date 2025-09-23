DJI Launches Portable Osmo Nano Action Camera with 4K Video

SHENZHEN, China — DJI has unveiled its latest action camera, the Osmo Nano, which emphasizes portability and innovative features for creators. This miniature camera, weighing only 52 grams, supports 4K video recording at 60 frames per second and offers a unique nod-to-record feature that allows users to start filming with a simple head gesture.

The Osmo Nano features a 1/1.3-inch sensor that can capture up to 13.5 stops of dynamic range and allows for high-quality shots in various lighting conditions. It can also shoot in DLOG M for professional-grade color management. The camera’s compact design is complemented by a multifunctional vision dock that acts as a remote control and a charging station. Users can expect about 200 minutes of recording time at 1080p with the dock.

Shawn, a tech enthusiast, noted, “The Osmo Nano offers great durability and versatility. It’s perfect for capturing immersive point-of-view shots, whether mounted on a skateboard or worn on a helmet.”

The Osmo Nano supports multiple mounting options and includes a magnetic design for easy attachment to various surfaces. It can record in both horizontal and vertical formats, making it suitable for social media creators. The camera’s waterproof capabilities extend to 10 meters, though the dock only offers splash resistance.

While the release includes various accessories, initial reviews indicate that the camera excels in outdoor settings, offering crisp visuals and decent audio quality with its dual microphones. However, it’s important to note that SuperNight mode, which enhances recording in low light, only supports 8-bit color at reduced frame rates.

As the action camera market continues to evolve, the Osmo Nano positions itself as a competitive option against products like the Insta360 GO series. With a starting price around $300, it aims to provide high-quality features for budget-conscious customers seeking ultra-portable recording solutions.