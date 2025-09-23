DJI Osmo Nano: A Modular Marvel for Vloggers

SHENZHEN, China — DJI has unveiled its latest innovation, the Osmo Nano, a lightweight and versatile action camera designed for content creators. Announced on August 23, 2025, the device weighs just 52 grams and is equipped with a 1/1.3-inch sensor that captures stunning 4K video up to 60fps.

The Osmo Nano stands out in the crowded action camera market with its innovative modular design. It features a Multifunctional Vision Dock that serves as a charging station, remote control, and monitoring screen. This dock enhances the shooting experience by allowing users to remotely monitor their shots while the camera is mounted in hard-to-reach places.

“The Osmo Nano represents our commitment to provide creators with advanced tools that inspire creativity, even in challenging environments,” said a DJI spokesperson. “Its combination of compact size, robust performance, and modular versatility makes it ideal for any scenario.”

The camera delivers impressive color performance with 10-bit color and D-Log M capabilities, allowing for more flexibility in post-production. With a dynamic range of 13.5 stops, users can easily manage highlights and shadows, resulting in vibrant footage.

Despite its many advantages, the Osmo Nano is not without limitations. It can offer only 60 minutes of recording time at 4K/60fps, falling short of the industry standard. The dock adds an additional 200 minutes in 1080p mode, but users may find themselves needing to recharge frequently.

The stabilization technology, RockSteady 3.0, ensures smooth footage even during dynamic activities. However, during high-intensity filming, some micro-jitters may still be noticeable. The camera also features two built-in microphones that capture decent stereo audio, promising a good user experience for vloggers.

The combination of price and performance positions the Osmo Nano as a strong competitor against similar products like the Insta360 Go Ultra and the GoPro Hero 13 Black. Priced at £239 for the 64GB version and £259 for the 128GB version, it provides significant value with built-in storage.

The Osmo Nano is now available at DJI’s online store and select authorized retailers. For users looking for an action camera that is both compact and advanced, the Osmo Nano is an appealing choice.