DJI Unveils Its Advanced Mini 5 Pro Drone

Shenzhen, China — DJI, the world’s leading drone manufacturer, has launched the Mini 5 Pro, its most advanced mini drone to date, featuring innovative upgrades to camera technology and safety features. The announcement came on September 17, 2025, highlighting significant advancements over its predecessor, the Mini 4 Pro.

Equipped with a 50-megapixel, 1-inch CMOS sensor, the Mini 5 Pro captures high-quality images and video, a notable upgrade from the Mini 4 Pro’s smaller sensor. This larger sensor allows for improved performance in low light, offering 14 stops of dynamic range, enhancing photography during sunset or in urban settings.

Not only does the Mini 5 Pro boast advanced camera features, but it also has extended flight capabilities. DJI claims it can fly up to 36 minutes on a standard battery, compared to 34 minutes for the Mini 4 Pro. With an optional extended battery, flight time can reach 52 minutes, making this the longest battery life for a non-industrial DJI drone.

The Mini 5 Pro also improves safety with new features, including forward-facing LiDAR and omnidirectional obstacle sensing, which enhance navigation, especially in low-light conditions. These advancements allow the drone to autonomously avoid obstacles and memorably return home without strong GPS signals.

The new drone can ascend at 10 meters per second (22 mph), double the speed of the Mini 4 Pro, and offers faster horizontal flight capabilities. It now supports video shooting at 4K/120fps, allowing for smoother slow-motion footage, while also storing up to 42GB of video on the aircraft itself.

Despite its advancements, DJI announced that the Mini 5 Pro will not be officially sold in the United States due to regulatory challenges. While it is priced at $769 in Canada, the company’s spokesperson advised that potential prices in the U.S. could be higher due to tariffs and limited availability through third-party retailers, which may complicate warranty and support options for American consumers.

International pricing for the Mini 5 Pro includes £689 in the UK, €798 in Europe, and ¥106,700 in Japan. As with previous drone releases, DJI will offer bundles that include additional batteries and accessories, although compatibility with older models’ batteries and propellers is limited.

The introduction of the Mini 5 Pro signifies DJI’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of consumer drone technology, blending portability with high-level performance, and it is expected to generate considerable interest among drone enthusiasts worldwide.