Tech
DJI Unveils Its Advanced Mini 5 Pro Drone
Shenzhen, China — DJI, the world’s leading drone manufacturer, has launched the Mini 5 Pro, its most advanced mini drone to date, featuring innovative upgrades to camera technology and safety features. The announcement came on September 17, 2025, highlighting significant advancements over its predecessor, the Mini 4 Pro.
Equipped with a 50-megapixel, 1-inch CMOS sensor, the Mini 5 Pro captures high-quality images and video, a notable upgrade from the Mini 4 Pro’s smaller sensor. This larger sensor allows for improved performance in low light, offering 14 stops of dynamic range, enhancing photography during sunset or in urban settings.
Not only does the Mini 5 Pro boast advanced camera features, but it also has extended flight capabilities. DJI claims it can fly up to 36 minutes on a standard battery, compared to 34 minutes for the Mini 4 Pro. With an optional extended battery, flight time can reach 52 minutes, making this the longest battery life for a non-industrial DJI drone.
The Mini 5 Pro also improves safety with new features, including forward-facing LiDAR and omnidirectional obstacle sensing, which enhance navigation, especially in low-light conditions. These advancements allow the drone to autonomously avoid obstacles and memorably return home without strong GPS signals.
The new drone can ascend at 10 meters per second (22 mph), double the speed of the Mini 4 Pro, and offers faster horizontal flight capabilities. It now supports video shooting at 4K/120fps, allowing for smoother slow-motion footage, while also storing up to 42GB of video on the aircraft itself.
Despite its advancements, DJI announced that the Mini 5 Pro will not be officially sold in the United States due to regulatory challenges. While it is priced at $769 in Canada, the company’s spokesperson advised that potential prices in the U.S. could be higher due to tariffs and limited availability through third-party retailers, which may complicate warranty and support options for American consumers.
International pricing for the Mini 5 Pro includes £689 in the UK, €798 in Europe, and ¥106,700 in Japan. As with previous drone releases, DJI will offer bundles that include additional batteries and accessories, although compatibility with older models’ batteries and propellers is limited.
The introduction of the Mini 5 Pro signifies DJI’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of consumer drone technology, blending portability with high-level performance, and it is expected to generate considerable interest among drone enthusiasts worldwide.
Recent Posts
- Jessica Pegula Overcomes Back Spasms with Crunches at US Open
- Dodgers’ Tanner Scott Struggles in Heartbreaking Loss to Giants
- Gerard Way Teases New Band The Mock-Ups with Future Release
- Guest Dies After Riding Epic Universe Coaster in Orlando
- Loïs Boisson Advances at Seoul Tournament, Eyes WTA Ranking Boost
- Dodgers Consider Shohei Ohtani as Relief Pitcher Amid Bullpen Struggles
- Golden State Valkyries Relocate Playoff Game to San Jose
- Dying Light: The Beast Launches Early with New Gameplay Features
- Warriors Stuck in Offseason Purgatory Over Kuminga Standoff
- Apple Launches New Software Updates Featuring Liquid Glass Design
- Breanna Stewart’s Injury Looms Over Liberty in Game 2 Loss
- Marcia Cross Named ‘Antisemite of the Week’ by Watchdog Group
- Lorde Launches ‘Ultrasound’ Tour in Austin With Packed Show
- Keaton Speaks on Gun Violence at IRE Gala Following Kirk’s Death
- Tucker Carlson Calls Political Reactions to Charlie Kirk’s Death ‘Disgusting’
- Calexico Store Faces Closure After Drug Violations Found
- Experts Discuss Rule of Law Under Trump Administration
- Trump and Sons Blame Left for Charlie Kirk’s Assassination
- Cro-Mags’ Flanagan Calls Out Bands for Tour Snubs
- Dodgers Face Phillies in Pitching Duel Featuring Snell and Luzardo