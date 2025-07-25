Entertainment
Djo Reaches No. 1 on Billboard with ‘Basic Being Basic’
Los Angeles, CA – Djo, the musical project of actor-musician Joe Keery, has climbed to No. 1 on Billboard’s Alternative Airplay chart with his single “Basic Being Basic,” according to the latest rankings dated July 26. This marks Djo’s first time at the top of the chart.
Previously, Djo peaked at No. 4 with his single “End of Beginning” in July 2024. Since the beginning of 2025, he is the eighth first-time leader on the Alternative Airplay chart, joining acts such as those behind singles “Back to Friends” and “Can’t Slow Down.” This year has already seen more debut No. 1s than any year since 2012, where eight acts reached the top for the first time.
Notably, all eight first-time No. 1 acts in 2025 have been lead artists. According to Billboard data, the last time that many rookie lead acts topped the chart in a single year was back in 2010.
In addition, “Basic Being Basic” saw a significant jump to No. 16 on the all-rock-format chart with 2.3 million audience impressions, reflecting a 20% increase for the week ending July 17. The song serves as the lead single for Djo’s third studio album, “The Crux,” which debuted at No. 6 on the Top Alternative Albums chart.
The album has achieved 79,000 equivalent album units since its release. Additionally, all Billboard charts dated July 26 are set to be updated on July 22.
