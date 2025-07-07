Djokovic Aces Wimbledon Milestone with 100th Win

LONDON, England — Novak Djokovic showed that age is just a number by advancing to the fourth round of Wimbledon for the 17th time in his illustrious career. On July 6, 2025, the 38-year-old Serbian defeated fellow countryman Miomir Kecmanovic in straight sets, marking his 100th victory at the All England Club.

Djokovic, who has been a dominant force on the ATP Tour for over two decades, continues to chase a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title. He is set to face Australia’s Alex de Minaur in his next match. “It’s very historic, it sounds very nice,” Djokovic said in his post-match interview. “I’m very grateful and privileged to be in this position.”

Also through to the fourth round is Marin Cilic, who at 36 years old is two years younger than Djokovic. After defeating Jaume Munar, Cilic shared a humorous exchange with Djokovic during an interview. When asked about remaining competitive against the younger players, Cilic joked, “Aren’t we young?” to which Djokovic quipped, “It’s all a matter of perspective.”

Should both Djokovic and Cilic win their fourth-round matches, they will meet in the quarter-finals, marking their 22nd career meeting. Djokovic holds a commanding 19-2 record over Cilic, with the last defeat for Djokovic coming in the final at Queen’s in 2018.

In other matches, top seed Jannik Sinner and 10th seed Ben Shelton also secured spots in the fourth round, turning in impressive performances to maintain their perfect set records in the tournament. As the championships progress, the excitement builds for potential matchups that could shape the outcomes of this prestigious event.