Djokovic Advances as U.S. Open Quarterfinals Heat Up

NEW YORK — The U.S. Open quarterfinals delivered thrilling matches on September 3, 2025, with Novak Djokovic defeating Taylor Fritz in a four-set battle to advance to the semifinals. Djokovic, the seventh seed, won 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4, showcasing his determination against a tough opponent.

This victory sets up a highly anticipated semifinal clash with Carlos Alcaraz, the second seed, who dominated Jiří Lehečka earlier in the day. Alcaraz expressed his eagerness for the match, sharing, “I know he’s hungry. I know his ambition for more.”

In other matches, Jessica Pegula secured her semifinal spot by defeating Barbora Krejčíková 6-3, 6-3, while Aryna Sabalenka advanced without playing after Markéta Vondroušová withdrew due to a knee injury.

Djokovic’s match was intense, with Fritz maintaining pressure throughout. Fritz noted the challenge of converting on break points, stating, “I had so many more chances that you’re not going to see on a stat line. I was just converting and playing these points really poorly.” Despite his efforts, Djokovic’s experience shone through, allowing him to seal the victory.

Djokovic’s performance at 38 years old marks him as the oldest player to reach semifinals at all four Grand Slam events in the same season. He reflected on the match, saying, “Incredibly close match. Very lucky to save break points. Few points decide the winner.”

On September 4, the excitement continues with potential upsets as top seeds Jannik Sinner and Iga Świątek step onto the court, facing Lorenzo Musetti and Amanda Anisimova, respectively. Sinner is aiming to maintain his unbeaten streak in Grand Slam matches.

The action continues to build as tennis fans eagerly anticipate the next round, which promises to showcase some of the sport’s brightest talents as they vie for the prestigious title.