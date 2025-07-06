Djokovic Celebrates 100th Wimbledon Win, Eyes Another Title

WIMBLEDON, England — Novak Djokovic achieved a remarkable milestone on Saturday, winning his 100th match at Wimbledon and advancing to the fourth round with a 6-3, 6-0, 6-4 victory over fellow Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic. This victory positions Djokovic as just the third player in Wimbledon history to reach 100 wins at the All England Club.

During an on-court interview, Djokovic spoke about the significance of the tournament to him. “Wimbledon is the favorite and dream tournament, not just for myself but probably for the majority of tennis players,” he said. “… Any history I can make in my favorite tournament, I’m blessed.”

At 38 years old, Djokovic is competing in his 20th Wimbledon and will next face world No. 11 Alex De Minaur for a spot in the quarter-finals. The Serbian legend now has 24 Grand Slam titles to his name, making him the most successful male player ever, alongside legends like Roger Federer and Martina Navratilova.

This latest victory also marks a historic moment for Djokovic in a sport where he has spent a record 428 weeks as world No. 1 in the ATP rankings. In total, he has achieved 390 wins against 53 losses across all Grand Slam tournaments, sharing the honor of 100-plus match wins at two different majors with Federer.

Djokovic’s performance on Saturday was efficient, as he faced minimal trouble against Kecmanovic, despite being broken once while serving for the match. “It’s very historic. It sounds very nice,” Djokovic remarked regarding reaching this milestone. “I try not to take anything for granted, particularly at this age, still going strong, still trying to compete with the young players and do some slides and some splits on the court, and push myself to the limit.”

As Djokovic pushes towards another title, he could once again cross paths with Carlos Alcaraz, the reigning champion who has defeated him in the last two Wimbledon finals. Only time will tell if Djokovic can seize this opportunity and further solidify his legacy at the tournament he cherishes most.