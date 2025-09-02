Djokovic Faces Fritz in Anticipated US Open Quarterfinal Showdown

Flushing, NY, USA — Novak Djokovic of Serbia will face Taylor Fritz of the United States in the quarterfinals of the 2025 U.S. Open on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, at 8:10 PM ET. This high-stakes match comes as both players aim for significant victories at the prestigious tournament held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Djokovic, a 24-time Grand Slam champion, has a dominant 10-0 record against Fritz. Despite his prior successes, the Serb is determined to secure his 25th major title, having reached the semifinals of all Grand Slam events this year but failing to advance further. His recent performances include a win at the Miami Open and his 100th trophy in Geneva, bolstering his confidence as he heads into this quarterfinal.

On the other hand, Fritz, currently ranked No. 4 in the world, is aiming to claim his first major title on home soil. The 27-year-old American has had a strong season, including semifinal berths in Miami and Wimbledon, as well as two tournament victories on grass courts. His impressive record of 42-15 this year, combined with his powerful serve, makes him a formidable opponent.

Both players have faced each other at the Grand Slam level three times before, with Djokovic winning each encounter. Their last battle at the U.S. Open came two years ago when Djokovic won in straight sets at the same quarterfinal stage. Fritz is eager to change that narrative, especially as he plays in front of a home crowd.

The match promises an intense atmosphere with Djokovic known for his defensive skills and tactical gameplay. He will look to push Fritz around the court and capitalize on every opportunity. Meanwhile, Fritz will aim to maintain a strong serve and dictate the pace to challenge the higher-ranked Serbian.

Live coverage of the match will be available through multiple broadcasters, including ESPN and SiriusXM. Fans can expect an electrifying contest as Djokovic and Fritz compete for a place in the semifinals against either Carlos Alcaraz or Jiri Lehecka.