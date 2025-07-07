Djokovic Faces De Minaur in Wimbledon Round of 16 Showdown

LONDON, England (Reuters) — Novak Djokovic‘s pursuit of a record-setting 25th Grand Slam title encounters a significant challenge as he faces Australia’s Alex de Minaur in the fourth round of Wimbledon on Monday. This match marks a crucial step for the 38-year-old Serbian, who aims to surpass Margaret Court‘s long-standing record.

Djokovic, who has already made history by winning 100 matches at Wimbledon, achieved a straightforward victory against Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic, winning in straight sets 6-3, 6-0, 6-4. Djokovic’s quest for another title at the All England Club could see him equal Roger Federer‘s record of eight championships.

“Wimbledon is my favorite tournament,” Djokovic said previously. “I’m looking to build momentum here after winning the U.S. Open last year.” However, he will meet a determined opponent in de Minaur, who aims to avenge his previous withdrawal from their quarter-final encounter last year due to injury.

“It’s funny how life works … here we are a year later and I get my opportunity,” De Minaur, 26, told Australia’s Stan Sport. The Australian has previously faced Djokovic three times and has a record of one win and two losses. “He’s going to be very difficult to beat … I’m going to have to go after it,” he added.

In women’s action, five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek is set to compete against 23-year-old Clara Tauson. Swiatek, who has struggled on grass in past tournaments, expressed confidence after defeating Danielle Collins in the previous round 6-2, 6-3.

“I was in the zone,” Swiatek said after her match. “It is a new experience feeling good on this surface.” In a notable upset, Tauson recently defeated Elena Rybakina, and aims to continue her strong performance against Swiatek.

Seventh seed Mirra Andreeva also stands out as a contender. She reached the last 16 after convincingly defeating Hailey Baptiste and will face 10th seed Emma Navarro, who advanced at the expense of defending champion Barbora Krejcikova. Navarro acknowledged that Krejcikova struggled with injury during their match.

The matches on Monday promise high stakes and excitement as players fight for a coveted spot in the quarter-finals.