Sports
Djokovic Leads Centre Court Action at Wimbledon on Day 8
London, England – The 2025 Wimbledon Championships continue Monday, July 7, with a thrilling lineup on Centre Court. Olympic tennis champion and world No. 1 Novak Djokovic is set to open the day’s play against Australia’s 11th seed, who withdrew from their quarter-final match last year.
In other men’s singles action, Jannik Sinner, who faces a former Wimbledon semi-finalist, looks to continue his strong performance in the tournament. The Bulgarian player, struggling with injuries earlier in the season, aims for a fresh start as he advances to the second week of the Grand Slam.
The standout women’s match features Olympic doubles silver medallist, who will face the world No. 10 in a fiercely contested battle for a place in the quarter-finals. The excitement in the tournament escalates as these athletes compete for the prestigious title.
On No. 1 Court, tennis will showcase additional talent, including the USA‘s 10th seed and bronze medallist in their respective matches. As fans eagerly anticipate the day’s competitions, courtside action will be lively with spectators supporting their favourite players.
Wimbledon has always been a magnet for celebrity guests, with the Royal Box expected to be filled with notable figures from sports and entertainment. Athletes and stars from various backgrounds will grace the venue, enhancing the tournament’s prestige.
As the day unfolds, expect thrilling rallies and intense matches as Wimbledon 2025 marches on.
