Djokovic, Sabalenka Set for Key Matches at US Open 2025

NEW YORK, USA — The US Open 2025 reached its fourth day on Wednesday, August 27, with two major tennis stars scheduled to compete. Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka both took to the court at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, showcasing their skills in the second round of the tournament.

Djokovic, a 24-time Grand Slam champion, faced American qualifier Zachary Svajda. The match started at 11:30 a.m. ET and was broadcast live on ESPN and ESPN+. After a challenging opening set, Djokovic recovered to win 6-7, 6-3, 6-3, 6-1. The Serbian is aiming for a record-breaking 25th major title.

Having not played since his semi-final exit at Wimbledon in July, Djokovic expressed his hopes to find his rhythm as the tournament continues. “The deeper I go into the tournament, the better I feel about my game,” he said. In his next match, Djokovic will compete against Britain’s Cameron Norrie, who advanced after defeating Francisco Comesana.

Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka, the defending champion and top seed, stepped onto the court to defend her title against Russia’s Polina Kudermetova. Sabalenka won her first match against Rebeka Masarova decisively, with a score of 7-5, 6-1.

Kudermetova reached the second round after benefiting from a retirement win, setting the stage for an intriguing matchup against the world No. 1. Both players carry their own pressures — Sabalenka to defend her title and Kudermetova to prove herself against a top opponent.

“This is an exciting moment for both of us,” said Sabalenka. “I’m ready to give my best.”

Wednesday’s lineup promised high-stakes drama as each player aimed for success in the tournament, bringing energy and star power to the iconic venue.