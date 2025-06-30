Djokovic and Tsitsipas Train Together Ahead of Wimbledon

London, England – Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas practiced together at Aorangi Park on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, as they prepare for Wimbledon, which begins on June 30.

Djokovic, a two-time defending champion, is seeking his 25th Grand Slam title after dominating the competition in previous years. He was coached by Goran Ivanisevic from 2018 until March 2024. During the practice session, Djokovic shared a laugh with Ivanisevic, who is now coaching Tsitsipas.

Tsitsipas, currently ranked No. 26 in the PIF ATP Rankings, began working with Ivanisevic this month. He aims to improve on his previous performances at Wimbledon, where he reached the fourth round in 2018 and 2023 and the second round last year.

Focusing on their upcoming matches, both players participated in rigorous drill sessions on the grass courts. Djokovic holds a 97-12 match record at Wimbledon and hopes to capture his eighth title, matching the record set by Roger Federer.

Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner, the current World No. 1, is also gearing up for the tournament and has been practicing alongside his coach, Darren Cahill. Sinner defeated Djokovic in their last matchup during the semi-finals of the Italian Open.

The draw ceremony for Wimbledon will take place on Friday, June 27, at 10 a.m. local time, with both Djokovic and Tsitsipas anticipating their placements.