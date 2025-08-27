Djokovic Wins Hard-Fought Match at US Open, Faces Norrie Next

New York, USA – Novak Djokovic, currently ranked seventh in the ATP, overcame a challenging match against American Zachary Svajda (ranked 145) in the second round of the US Open. After losing the first set in a tiebreak, Djokovic rebounded to win the match 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-3, 6-1, securing his place in the third round.

Svajda surprised many by taking the first set, capitalizing on Djokovic’s performance issues with his serve and forcing a tiebreak where the Serbian committed four unforced errors. Despite the setback, Djokovic regrouped quickly. He dominated the following sets, showcasing his experience and talent.

As the match progressed, Svajda showed signs of physical strain, which Djokovic exploited to seal the victory. This win marks Djokovic’s 191st victory on hard courts at Grand Slam events, tying him with Roger Federer.

Looking ahead, Djokovic will face the winner of the match between Argentina’s Francisco Comesaña (54th) and Britain’s Cameron Norrie (35th) as he seeks to advance further in the tournament.

