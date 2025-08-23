DNA Evidence Links O.J. Simpson to Murders of Ex-Wife and Friend

Los Angeles, California — On August 22, 1994, court documents revealed that O.J. Simpson‘s DNA matched blood found at the scene of the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman. The pair had been found dead two months earlier outside Brown Simpson’s home in Brentwood, a neighborhood in Los Angeles.

The evidence was made public a month after Simpson’s arraignment on July 22, where he pleaded “absolutely 100 percent not guilty” to the charges. The DNA match constituted what experts described as a “genetic fingerprint,” with odds suggesting that only one in 170 million individuals would have the same genetic profile as Simpson. Forensic scientist Robin Cotton testified at the trial, emphasizing the significance of the blood evidence.

Defense attorneys disputed the reliability of the DNA results and questioned the integrity of the laboratory that conducted the analysis. Despite a jury acquitting Simpson of all criminal charges, he was later held liable in a civil lawsuit for wrongful death.

Simpson, a former Hall of Fame football player, passed away from cancer on April 10, 2024, at the age of 76. His murder trial, which ended in 1995 after 252 days, was one of the most publicized cases in American history. Simpson’s defense team cleverly argued that the prosecution had not proved his guilt “beyond a reasonable doubt,” despite what was dubbed a “mountain of evidence” against him.

August 22 serves as a notable date in history, especially for its connection to this high-profile case that captivated the nation.