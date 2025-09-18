DNC Invests Record $3 Million in New Jersey Governor’s Race

Washington, D.C. — The Democratic National Committee (DNC) announced on September 16, 2025, a historic investment of $1.5 million into New Jersey’s Coordinated Campaign, bringing the total commitment to $3 million. This funding aims to strengthen grassroots organizing efforts for the state’s gubernatorial race, particularly to support Democrat Mikie Sherrill’s campaign.

DNC Chairman Ken Martin stated, ‘With stakes this high for New Jerseyans, the DNC is all in to support Democrats up and down the ballot who have a proven record of delivering results for New Jersey.’ The funding will be used to hire more staff, increase voter outreach, and develop new strategies aimed at communities where Democratic support has waned.

This investment marks the largest sum the DNC has ever spent in New Jersey during an off-year election, underscoring the race’s importance. Martin further emphasized the need to re-engage with Black, Latino, and Asian American voters, groups that the party lost ground with in the previous election cycle.

Sherrill, the current U.S. Representative for New Jersey’s 11th congressional district, is locked in a battle with Republican Jack Ciattarelli, who is gaining traction among voters. Both candidates are focusing on key issues like affordability and a desire to disrupt the status quo.

The Democratic Governors Association is also backing Sherrill’s candidacy with a separate commitment of $20 million. In contrast, the Republican Governors Association has already allocated $1.5 million to Ciattarelli’s campaign, with an additional $1.1 million confirmed to support his advertisements.

The tight race has garnered national attention, seen as a bellwether for the upcoming 2026 midterm elections. David Axelrod, a former adviser to President Barack Obama, noted that a Democratic win in New Jersey would indicate broader electoral trends for the party.

Despite the DNC’s support and Sherrill holding a polling edge, historical trends suggest the race will be fiercely competitive. No party has held the governorship in New Jersey for three consecutive terms since 1961. Political analysts warn that voters’ sentiments may shift as the election date approaches, making every campaign effort crucial.