Politics
DNC Invests Record $3 Million in New Jersey Governor’s Race
Washington, D.C. — The Democratic National Committee (DNC) announced on September 16, 2025, a historic investment of $1.5 million into New Jersey’s Coordinated Campaign, bringing the total commitment to $3 million. This funding aims to strengthen grassroots organizing efforts for the state’s gubernatorial race, particularly to support Democrat Mikie Sherrill’s campaign.
DNC Chairman Ken Martin stated, ‘With stakes this high for New Jerseyans, the DNC is all in to support Democrats up and down the ballot who have a proven record of delivering results for New Jersey.’ The funding will be used to hire more staff, increase voter outreach, and develop new strategies aimed at communities where Democratic support has waned.
This investment marks the largest sum the DNC has ever spent in New Jersey during an off-year election, underscoring the race’s importance. Martin further emphasized the need to re-engage with Black, Latino, and Asian American voters, groups that the party lost ground with in the previous election cycle.
Sherrill, the current U.S. Representative for New Jersey’s 11th congressional district, is locked in a battle with Republican Jack Ciattarelli, who is gaining traction among voters. Both candidates are focusing on key issues like affordability and a desire to disrupt the status quo.
The Democratic Governors Association is also backing Sherrill’s candidacy with a separate commitment of $20 million. In contrast, the Republican Governors Association has already allocated $1.5 million to Ciattarelli’s campaign, with an additional $1.1 million confirmed to support his advertisements.
The tight race has garnered national attention, seen as a bellwether for the upcoming 2026 midterm elections. David Axelrod, a former adviser to President Barack Obama, noted that a Democratic win in New Jersey would indicate broader electoral trends for the party.
Despite the DNC’s support and Sherrill holding a polling edge, historical trends suggest the race will be fiercely competitive. No party has held the governorship in New Jersey for three consecutive terms since 1961. Political analysts warn that voters’ sentiments may shift as the election date approaches, making every campaign effort crucial.
Recent Posts
- Jessica Pegula Overcomes Back Spasms with Crunches at US Open
- Dodgers’ Tanner Scott Struggles in Heartbreaking Loss to Giants
- Gerard Way Teases New Band The Mock-Ups with Future Release
- Guest Dies After Riding Epic Universe Coaster in Orlando
- Loïs Boisson Advances at Seoul Tournament, Eyes WTA Ranking Boost
- Dodgers Consider Shohei Ohtani as Relief Pitcher Amid Bullpen Struggles
- Golden State Valkyries Relocate Playoff Game to San Jose
- Dying Light: The Beast Launches Early with New Gameplay Features
- Warriors Stuck in Offseason Purgatory Over Kuminga Standoff
- Apple Launches New Software Updates Featuring Liquid Glass Design
- Breanna Stewart’s Injury Looms Over Liberty in Game 2 Loss
- Marcia Cross Named ‘Antisemite of the Week’ by Watchdog Group
- Lorde Launches ‘Ultrasound’ Tour in Austin With Packed Show
- Keaton Speaks on Gun Violence at IRE Gala Following Kirk’s Death
- Tucker Carlson Calls Political Reactions to Charlie Kirk’s Death ‘Disgusting’
- Calexico Store Faces Closure After Drug Violations Found
- Experts Discuss Rule of Law Under Trump Administration
- Trump and Sons Blame Left for Charlie Kirk’s Assassination
- Cro-Mags’ Flanagan Calls Out Bands for Tour Snubs
- Dodgers Face Phillies in Pitching Duel Featuring Snell and Luzardo