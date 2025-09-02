J.K. Dobbins vs. RJ Harvey: Fantasy Football Potential for 2025

ENGLEWOOD, Colorado — As the NFL season approaches, the Denver Broncos face an intriguing situation in their backfield. J.K. Dobbins and rookie RJ Harvey are set to compete for carries, leaving fantasy football managers considering whom to draft.

Dobbins, 26, has an average draft position (ADP) of 104, while Harvey, 24, is being picked at 62. Matthew Berry of FantasyLife believes Dobbins offers better value in the upcoming drafts. Dobbins posted impressive numbers last season, totaling 1,058 yards from scrimmage with nine touchdowns in 13 games with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Although Dobbins has faced injury challenges, he is considered a reliable pass blocker and could start as the Broncos’ goal-line back in Coach Sean Payton’s offense. “He could be a steal at his draft position,” Berry mentioned. Meanwhile, Harvey, drafted in the second round this year, is viewed as the future RB1 in Denver. His pass-catching ability is notable, drawing praise from within the organization.

In 2024, Denver ranked 10th in team scoring and hopes to improve their rushing attack. Last year, Dobbins ranked 24th in total fantasy points. “He’s expected to be the primary back,” said Fantasy Analyst Cameron Sheath. “If he remains healthy, Dobbins should see the majority of early-season snaps.” However, Harvey’s potential cannot be underestimated.

With Dobbins’ injury history, there is a chance Harvey could take over as the lead back if needed. His collegiate stats show he had a breakout season at the University of Central Florida, rushing for 1,577 yards and 25 touchdowns last year. He proved effective in the passing game, which could benefit him in Denver’s system.

Both players are expected to contribute significantly this season. With the Broncos also listed as 8-point favorites against the Tennessee Titans in their opening game, the team’s ground game is poised for a promising start. Ultimately, while Dobbins currently offers more immediate value, Harvey stands as a long-term investment for fantasy managers.

As the draft approaches, keeping an eye on both Dobbins and Harvey will be essential for savvy managers looking to bolster their lineups.